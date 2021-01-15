OLEAN — A teenager reads a storybook for children. A man works on the slice in his golf swing. A woman shows seniors how to keep joints healthy.
And that’s just for starters, city officials said, as they branch out into content creation on YouTube.
The city’s Youth and Recreation Department has begun creating videos of services and activities for online distribution, said Coordinator Kris Shewairy.
“We just started doing this in the last couple weeks,” Shewairy said, following requests from the mayor and Common Council to expand services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The whole goal is to reach out to more people, to those reluctant still because of COVID, and to stay active both mentally and physically.”
Working with staff at the John J. Ash Community Center, the Fannie E. Bartlett House and the after-school recreation program at the former St. John’s School, the city has rolled out videos including facility tours, storytime for youth, and demonstrations for seniors to stay active.
“We’re going to continue to add stuff to it weekly,” Shewairy said, with each center to have its own YouTube channel. The videos are accessible at the city website, www.cityofolean.org, or by visiting YouTube.com and searching for “City of Olean.”
Shewairy said that the videos are to augment, not to replace, the programs being run at the facilities. One such video shows off the new virtual golf simulator at the senior center, which will be part of a planned simulated golf league for seniors unable to hit the links due to weather.
The senior center, he said, remains open Monday through Friday with various activities including:
Monday through Friday: Coffee/Breakfast Club- 9-11 a.m.
Monday: Video Tai Chi- 10-11 a.m.
Tuesday: Simulated Golf League 10 a.m., call for details 376-5670, cost is $5
Wednesday: Tai Chi with instructor Betsy: 10 a.m., Line-Dancing 12:30 p.m., cost is $3
Thursday: Video Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Friday: Tai Chi with instructor Betsy- 10-11 a.m. Ice Bocce at the William O. Smith Recreation Center: 11:30 a.m., cost is $2
Aerobics, open to adults is held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m., cost is $4 per class
For seniors needing tax help, the AARP tax preparation program begins Feb. 15 and is open to those age 55 and older. Call 376-5670 to schedule an appointment.
The center is available for rent to groups under 50 people, and all activities must meet state and federal guidelines for COVID-19 prevention.
Shewairy said the winter program for youth, at the former St. John’s school, runs daily from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. every day school is in session. Programs are for children in grades 3-8, and feature opportunities from homework help and study sessions to fun activities like video games, table tames, and arts and crafts.
“Parents need a break,” Shewairy said, noting the programs follow all COVID-19 precautions.
And while the William O. Smith Recreation Center at 551 E. State St., is not allowed to have open skating, the skate and shoot sessions for youth and adults have been averaging more than a dozen skaters per session. For a full schedule, visit the city website.
The ice season will end at the end of March, Shewairy said, and several events are planned for April, COVID-19-related restrictions on events allowing.
The Bartlett House and Olean Point Museum, at 302 Laurens St., remains open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Call 376-5642 with questions or for more information.
For all activities, check for updates at www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec or www.twitter.com/oleanyouthrec.