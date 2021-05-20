OLEAN — A summer of fun is in the works for Olean’s young and young at heart.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said a string of options are being prepared to promote fun, safe activities this summer in the city.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff in store,” he said, hoping to return many of the programs lost due to COVID-19 in 2020.
The department had a good kickoff for the spring with the second annual craft show at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, Shewairy said. Around 500 people attended over the six-hour event, with capacity capped at 100 guests at a time in the 17,000-square-foot space.
This year, funds raised from booth rentals will go toward rental ice skates and a new pool table for the after-school recreation program at the former St. John’s School.
The Youth Summer Recreation Program will run from June 28 to Aug. 6, he said, and is free for youths ages six to 12.
“We will be releasing more specific information on registration dates and activities next month,” he said.
The majority of programming will be out of War Vets Park and the rec center, as well as some use at Bradner Stadium.
Separate programming will be provided to youths at the Martha, West and Alder courts housing projects.
Shewairy is working with the Olean City School District to ensure the summer lunch program will be available to youths, letting them stay for both the morning and afternoon sessions.
Several non-organized activities are in the works. Shewairy said he is looking at bringing back roller skating as an option after it returned in 2019 after decades-long hiatus just to be snuffed out by COVID-19.
“Roller skating is kind of similar to ice skating,” he said, with the current guidelines allowing for up to 50 skaters at a time.
More information should be available in June, he added.
Officials also hope to get pools opened up as guidelines allow.
“We’re still accepting applications for certified lifeguards,” Shewairy said, adding that an incentive is being offered to those taking the job. “We’re going to be reimbursing anyone that works the season for us $100 for their lifesaving course.”
And while chemical prices have risen more than 50% due to shortages associated with the pandemic, “What we do with the pools is going to depend entirely on the availability of lifeguards and the health department’s guidance,” he added, noting other cities in the region are having problems getting enough lifeguards to staff pools.
Several larger events are on the schedule, as well.
The city’s Youth Fishing Derby will return to Forness Pond on June 26, Shewairy said, sponsored by Whitetail Country Sports World and the Olean Rod and Gun Club.
In addition, the 46th annual City Cup softball tournament is on the schedule for Aug. 13-15.