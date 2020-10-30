OLEAN — The Olean YMCA reminds area families that a trunk-or-treat event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Y’s parking lot on Wayne Street.
The event will be assisted by volunteers, all following COVID-19 guidelines and who will decorate the trunks of vehicles and put out candy for local children.
In addition to the decorated trunks, children will notice a police car, a fire department vehicle and a beautifully carved pumpkin by Eric Jones, who was a finalist on Food Network’s “Halloween Wars.” The jack-o-lantern will be raffled off at the event.
All funds raised will benefit the YMCA of the Twin Tiers Learning Labs and School Age Child Care Program.
Officer Daniel McGraw, Olean School Resource Officer, will participate in the event and offered some Halloween safety reminders for children.
“If you decide to go trick-or-treating, please use the following safety tips: Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes,” McGraw said. “If you are not trick-or- treating with an adult, know your home address and phone number, and maybe write it on your costume.”
He also advises children and adults to use flashlights or glow sticks to see and make themselves visible. In addition, he said children should use sidewalks and only cross streets at stop signs, red light and where crosswalks exist.
“Only go to houses with lights on and never enter anyone’s house for any reason,” he cautioned. “Be polite even if it’s not your favorite treat. Have an adult check your candy before eating it. Most importantly have fun.”