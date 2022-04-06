OLEAN — If a youth you know wants to attend a sports camp this summer, but can’t pay the full amount, look no further than the Olean YMCA Shoot-a-thon.
This fundraiser will be held April 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Olean YMCA where participants can shoot hoops to help other kids go to camp.
“We at the Y believe that every kid should have the chance to attend a camp, and we want to help make that happen,” officials said.
Participants will secure pledges per shot they make out of 100 free throws or a set pledge amount. The Shoot-a-thon is free for all participants, but they must obtain pledges. The more pledges secured, the more earned towards your camp fees.
Participants can choose any camp they wish, either with the Y or another camp, whether its a sports camp, scout camp or other day/resident camp.
The first 25 youth that sign up will receive a free digital caricature done by world-renowned local artist Eric Jones.
Request pledge sheet from the Y and secure pledges before. Pledges can be made per basket, such as $1 per basket — if you make 68 baskets, that is $68 — or a set dollar amount.
Participants collect the set amount of pledges and turn it in with their pledge sheet by April 24. All pledges per basket will be invoiced following the event.
On June 1, participants will receive a confirmation on how much they raised and how much can apply towards camp fees with a camp scholarship request form with the information on what camp they are attending and how the fees should be paid.
Submit the camp enrollment form and the Y will issue a check on the participant’s behalf. Adults may participate to help support the Olean YMCA Annual Campaign, but are not eligible for any of the scholarships.
Participants must be 8 years old or older. Participants may get as many pledges as they want. Payments for pledges will be due exactly two weeks after the event in order to be counted for the participant toward a scholarship. The YMCA will intake all payments.
Participants will be awarded scholarships with proof of registration to a sports camp. Any scholarships unclaimed by Dec. 31 will be retained in the Every Kids Deserves a Y Fund. One shooter per pledge card.
For more information, call Curtis Pierce, Senior Program Director, at (716) 373-2400 Ext. 104 or email CurtisP@TwinTiersYMCA.org.