OLEAN — For the past several months, staff at the Olean YMCA have been preparing for the safe reopening of the wellness facility and other indoor gym programs.
On Monday, when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that gyms and fitness centers can reopen in the state starting Aug. 24, Y staff began making final preparations to welcome the return of members. Indoor wellness and gym activities at the facility have been closed since the March shutdown of businesses, schools and other entities due to the pandemic.
“We are ready and excited to welcome our members back,” said Brent Raabe, director of association advancement for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. “The priority of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers is to provide our wellness facilities, programs and services in a safe and effective manner.
“Considering CDC and government guidelines, our reopening plan focuses on the health and well-being of our members, staff and the communities we serve,” Raabe continued. “Our safety plan has components to mitigate the risks, including air filtration measures, social distancing, limiting capacity and member screenings. We have purchased new electrostatic cleaning machines and increased our cleaning protocols. We have been providing child care, under the tent programs, and our pools have been open for over a month. Participants have expressed their gratitude for the precautions we have taken to protect them.”
Raabe said the Y is aware that the governor planned to release new guidelines Monday and has said that gyms can begin reopening as soon as Aug. 24, pending approval by local officials.
“We will begin to review the guidance when it is released and will soon determine our reopening plan, offerings and timeline,” he concluded. “We will post an update on social media as well as send an email as soon as we have more information.”