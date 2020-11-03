OLEAN — Although the annual Olean YMCA Turkey Trot will follow a different route this year, the goal of helping others will still be the same on Thanksgiving Day.
The event, which is open to the public, is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 26 at the Y on Wayne Street. Walkers and runners will go behind the Y and travel to the Allegheny River Valley Trail near Constitution Avenue. They will return back to the Y following the same trail which will be a total of two miles for walkers and 5k for runners and joggers.
“We are hosting our Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day to support the School-Age Child Care and Learning Lab programs,” explained Brent Raabe, director of association advancement of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. He said registration fees for participants, which is $20 for members and $25 for non-members, will go toward the Child Care and Learning Lab programs which are conducted at 14 sites comprising Y branches, schools and other locations. The program provides care and learning lab support to children during their out-of-school day schedules during the pandemic.
The Turkey Trot will be free of charge to participants under the age of 7 and special pricing will be available to families. Sign-ups can be done online, which is the preferred method for registering for the event.
“One of the big things we’re trying to minimize during the day of registration, and to help with all the Covid restrictions, is we have created a simple online registration form that takes two minutes to fill out,” Raabe remarked. The forms are available on Facebook pages for the Y branches, but sign-ups can also take place by calling any of the facilities to pick up a form. Y organizers will use contact information on the registrations to inform participants of current Covid guidelines prior to the event.
Raabe said those who don’t feel comfortable participating the day of the run may also do a virtual event between Thanksgiving and Nov. 29.
“We will also be collecting non-perishable items at (Ys) across our association for November and at the event,” he added.
The food items collected in large boxes at the Y branches in Olean, Wellsville and Bradford, Pa., as well as during the Turkey Trot, will then be distributed to local food pantries.
Raabe said the Turkey Trot had started from St. Bonaventure University in the past, but the uncertainty of the pandemic caused organizers to move the event to the Y.
“There is so much uncertainty and to put that pressure on Bonaventure and its campus (wasn’t fair) so we just felt we would try something new this year,” he explained. “We wanted to make this a YMCA event and have it start at the Y.”
Raabe added, “We’re excited and it’s another way to generate the much-needed resources for our families here and also bring the families together, as well.”
All participants will receive an item with this year’s Turkey Trot logo that are displayed on posters.
On another community note, Raabe said this weekend’s trunk-or-treat activities in the parking lot of the Y on Wayne Street was well-received.
“Halloween was incredible, we had 25 trunkers” who provided treats for children, he commented. “I’ll bet we had 700 youth that came through, and they remained socially distant.”