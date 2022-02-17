OLEAN — The Olean Family YMCA has launched its annual fundraising campaign with an announced goal of $200,000.
Volunteers, staff and friends of the Y gathered Wednesday at its 1101 Wayne St. to help kick things off with some shared stories, words of encouragement and a reminder of what the annual fundraiser can do for the community.
“Everyone who walks through our doors comes in with a different purpose, whether it’s to improve their health and wellness, for childcare, for youth basketball, we mean something,” said Christie Thornton, executive director.
Funds raised during the campaign are designated to assist families and individuals who aren’t able to afford the full cost of YMCA membership or programming and to underwrite programs to keep costs affordable to all.
One Y member shared her story of how her family used the Y’s daycare for many years but was unsure if they’d be able to afford daycare for three children a few years ago. She said she worked with an employee at the childcare to apply for a scholarship that helps provide for daycare services and a gym membership for her family.
“I’m blessed to be a part of the community where the YMCA values honesty, care, respect and responsibility, not only in myself but in the staff who cares for all of my children,” she said. “The YMCA has done so much for my family and I, and I wouldn’t be here speaking today if it wasn’t for the assistance that I’ve received to ensure my children can attend the amazing programs the YMCA has to offer.”
The YMCA of the Twin Tiers, including the Olean and Wellsville and Bradford, Pa., locations, provides approximately $1 million to serve more than 10,000 people each year. More than 20% of members receive financial assistance, while seven-in-10 children in the Y’s child care programs would not be able to participate without financial support.
Ann Marie Wright, the Y campaign chairperson, shared with the volunteers in the program why the Y does the campaign each year, what it offers and who is eligible for scholarship assistance — as well as a few tips for success.
“I do this because I want to do it. I’m compassionate about it,” she said. “I think I might be almost hitting $1.5 million raised since the Y started this.”
Ron Cecchi, Olean Y board vice-chair, said the key to the campaign is having a great story to tell people about the Y. He said so many people think the Y is only a gym but the organization offers much more than a place to workout.
“Everybody deserves the opportunity to be here, and that’s why it’s so important,” he added. “Once you see what we’re really offering the community, it’s an easy story to share.”
Mike Smith, campaign chief volunteer officer, said his connection to the Y extends through his family, noting his son participates in the youth basketball program and gets so excited to come to the Y every week to meet his new friends. However, he said many kids in the program can’t afford the true cost of the program.
“That’s why we do the campaign every year, so we can raise those funds and don’t turn anybody away,” he said. “We can provide the opportunity for all kids to come in and take advantage of the services we offer, meet new kids and develop those relationships.”
Thornton said the $200,000 is important, but it’s really just a fraction of what the Y gives away in scholarships, through membership programs and childcare, something people need for a variety of reasons.
“The need is greater than it’s ever been, and I know we say that every year but it’s true,” she said. “Each year we have more and more families coming to us to have that space that they need.”
For more information about the Y, to make a donation or learn how to volunteer, call the Y at (716) 373-2400 or visit www.twintiersymca.org.