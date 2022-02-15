OLEAN — Volunteers, staff and friends of the Olean Family YMCA will come together Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. to launch the 2022 Annual Campaign with a goal of raising $200,000.
Funds raised during the Y’s Annual Campaign are designated to assist families and individuals who aren’t able to afford the full cost of YMCA membership or programming and to underwrite programs to keep costs affordable to all.
The YMCA of the Twin Tiers, including the Olean and Wellsville and Bradford, Pa., locations, provides approximately $1 million to serve more than 10,000 people each year. More than 20% of YMCA members receive financial assistance, while seven-in-10 children in the Y’s child care programs would not be able to participate without financial support.
CEO Barb Sweitzer said the greatest asset the Y can provide to the community is its mission to never turn anyone away due to the inability to play.
“This ensures everyone, regardless of their income, can have access to what they Y has to offer,” she said. “The Y is an inclusive organization open to all and this is possible through the generous contributions to the Y’s Annual Campaign.”
Executive Director Christie Thornton said the Y is a staple in the community and many people are not aware of the true charitable nature of the Olean YMCA.
“As a cause driven organization, we are dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and meeting the needs of our families and senior citizens,” she said. “The Annual Campaign gives us the opportunity to keep our doors open to all who need a place at the Y.”
Every day, the Y strives to provide local communities with the support they need to learn, grow and thrive. From advocacy to child care; disease prevention to athletics; swim lessons to Active Older Adult Group Exercise Classes, the Y is committed to making a lasting impact on people who live and work here.
For more information about the Y, to make a donation or learn how to volunteer, contact Thornton at (716) 373-2400 ext. 116, email ChristieT@TwinTiersYMCA.org or visit www.twintiersymca.org.