Construction on the Erick Laine Outdoor Center at the Olean YMCA is expected to get underway this spring.

OLEAN — In a 5-0 vote Tuesday, the city Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance request from the YMCA of the Twin Tiers to clear the way for the Erick Laine Outdoor Center.

The YMCA sought a variance for setbacks and parking spaces on property located adjacent to its facility, where the Y will build a splash park, winter park with skating rink, an airnasium — an outdoor gym — green spaces and fire pits. Last month, crews already began leveling structures on the site to make way for the project.

