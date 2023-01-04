OLEAN — In a 5-0 vote Tuesday, the city Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance request from the YMCA of the Twin Tiers to clear the way for the Erick Laine Outdoor Center.
The YMCA sought a variance for setbacks and parking spaces on property located adjacent to its facility, where the Y will build a splash park, winter park with skating rink, an airnasium — an outdoor gym — green spaces and fire pits. Last month, crews already began leveling structures on the site to make way for the project.
Approval for the variance was held up in December when zoning board of appeals member Charlotte Hardy noted that three of the properties involved in the project were listed under various names — two under the YMCA of Olean NY and Bradford PA, and one under YMCA of the Twin Tiers. She wondered if the discrepancy could lead to problems down the road, such as a legal challenge from a third party.
She also noted one of the properties, 1120 Buffalo St., still had an outstanding tax bill of about $650.
The matter was tabled Dec. 23 and city attorney Jack Hart was asked to look into the issues for the board. Members, before Tuesday’s vote, said Hart indicated there would be no problems. The YMCA of the Twin Tiers is the owner and operator the Y facilities in Olean, Bradford and Wellsville.
While there are seven members on the zoning board of appeals, one member was absent Tuesday while another member recused himself from the vote.
To complete the project as planned, YMCA officials sought a setback variance for the center’s bathhouse — allowing it to be built 3 feet from the sidewalk, rather than the 15 feet required under the code. The YMCA also sought a variance for parking spaces at the site, which is calculated by city code based on square footage — about 130 under the formula.
A resident of North 10th Street told the board Dec. 23 of his concerns over parking near the center, noting heavy usage at the Y requires offstreet parking during peak hours.
Jeff Townsend, CEO of the YMCA, noted the Y has only about 70% of the members it had before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the main facility in Olean saw around 29,000 check-ins during 2022 — about 87 per day. He said the Y anticipates an additional 15 to 30 families will use the center during evening peak time.
In regard to parking, Townsend said the YMCA has moved its day care operation and the former daycare site’s roughly 50 parking spots off North 10th should serve as overflow for the project’s users.
Townsend also noted that the planned setup is for members to use the main YMCA entrance off of Wayne Street to access the outdoor center, helping to avoid congestion on North 10th.
The YMCA announced plans for the Erick Laine Outdoor Center last February. In October, Y officials announced having reached 80% of the $5 million fundraising goal for the project.