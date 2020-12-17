OLEAN — A Christmas party at the Olean YMCA on Saturday, which will treat kids to holiday fun — in-person and virtually — is just one of the upcoming hybrid activities and programs to be offered by the facility.
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said the party will be held in-person from 9 a.m. to noon for children who are registered, as well as virtually for others who prefer to watch from home. The event is representative of other hybrid-style programs that will be offered by the Y in 2021.
“We’re looking at this idea of bringing the YMCA membership to (people) anytime, anywhere, with the added value of virtual (events) that we’ll be kicking off in January,” Raabe explained.
“This brings YMCA programming from all wellness components, not just group fitness.”
Essentially, the new plan will give members the ability to come to the facilities, tune in for live streaming or watch a video later from the convenience of the home. He said an example of this is currently taking place at the Bradford (Pa.) YMCA, which has been shut down in accordance with state mandates, but continues to offer virtual programs to its members.
“We’re trying to re-imagine and define how we’re providing value to our members,” Raabe continued. “We’re partnering with the community in doing so.”
He said the Olean Y has been offering in-person programs and activities safely by following Covid guidelines. Programs also include the Learning Lab and Child Care Program for area school-age children during their days out of school.
“We just want to make sure that our Y members can stay connected to the YMCA programming that they’re accustomed to,” Raabe added. “Whether it’s in-person or streaming live on a Saturday or Sunday morning.”
A case in point is Saturday’s Christmas party which will require participants to make 30-minute reservations in order to space out the number of people on-hand for safety purposes.
“We’re also going to be streaming that event live, but we’re going to upload that so if you want to access it” at another time online, it will be available.
Activities during the party will include Christmas with the Kringles at the Olean YMCA; a Christmas story with Santa; cookie decorating and letters to Santa. Each session ls limited to five families and will include a story with Santa cookie decorating and the opportunity to write a letter to Santa.
Families may register by calling the Olean Y at 373-2400 or by emailing Megan Jennings at MeganJ@twintiersymca.org.
Each session will also be streamed on the Olean Y’s Facebook page, which will have links to access the sessions on-demand after the event.
Virtual membership events will be posted on the Olean Y’s Facebook page in January which will provide up-to-date information.