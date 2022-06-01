OLEAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters, in partnership with the Olean Family YMCA, is looking for people in the community to become volunteer mentors in a new afterschool program this fall.
Children from Olean Intermediate Middle School in grades four to seven will gather Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Y, 1101 Wayne St., for weekly mentoring sessions and activities starting in the next school year.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters has been in the community for a number of years providing mentoring, and the YMCA has always been a partner of ours, helping us connect with the community,” said Kara Cantrell, director of development and community relations.
Cantrell said the Y has helped Big Brothers Big Sisters with finding children in need of mentoring or connecting with potential volunteers to become mentors, called Bigs. She said they realized they could create this site-based program so both the children and mentors could meet at the same time and same day of the week at the YMCA with the support of both organizations’ staff.
“We are just getting off and running. We do have a group of children who are waiting to be matched up with their very own Big Brother or Big Sister,” she said. “Right now, our need from the community is for volunteer mentors.”
Although the program doesn’t begin for several weeks, Cantrell said they are looking for interested community members to contact the organizations for more information about what they would be doing as volunteer mentors — and hopefully, sign up to be a Big this fall.
“With the support of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, they would be matched one-to-one with a local child and participate in some activities together, and really make a big difference in the life of a child for just a few hours a month,” she explained.
Cantrell said they know that Bigs come “in all shapes and sizes,” different ages and backgrounds, but anyone could be a mentor if they’re willing to spend some time with a child and offer some support that everyone needs.
“We’re gearing up to start next school year, and right now we have been connecting with the kids who are enrolled for the program and recruiting the volunteers,” she said.
For more information on how to become a Big, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at (716) 873-5833 or visit biggertogether.org.