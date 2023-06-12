LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean woman convicted of burglary was sentenced to a six-month term in the county jail.
Brittney L. Sherlock, 38, was also sentenced by Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz to five years’ probation for her conviction of third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred on April 25, 2022, in the city of Olean, when the defendant knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building with the intent to commit a crime.
An Olean man, Robert Merchel, 39, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated to satisfy a pending indictment. The incident occurred on Oct. 26 in the city of Olean, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a blood-alcohol contest of 0.25. Sentencing is set for Aug. 14.
Five people recently indicted by a grand jury were arraigned and pleaded not guilty.
Thomas Amabile, 28, of Lakeview, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with driving while intoxicated.
The incident occurred on Oct. 9 in the town of Ashford, when the defendant is charged with operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition. The case was adjourned for motions.
Jessica Raye Clark, 41, of Olean, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging her with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on Jan. 4, in the town of Salamanca, when the defendant, with intent to cause physical injury to another person, allegedly caused such injury to such person or to a third person by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. The case was adjourned for motions.
Nicole Lambeton, 34, of Little Valley, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges her with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony and third-degree grand larceny, also a class D felony.
The incident occurred between May 1, 2015, and June 30, 2017, in the city of Olean, when the defendant allegedly committed a fraudulent welfare act and obtained more than $3,000 worth of public assistance benefits. The case was adjourned for motions.
Lisa Phearsdorf, 39, who is presently in the Allegany County Jail, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging her with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on Feb. 17, in the town of Allegany, when the defendant was charged with knowingly and unlawfully possessing a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it. The case was adjourned for motions.
Tanya Ginnery, 40, of Great Valley, entered a plea of not guilty to an indictment charging her with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
The incident occurred on Nov. 16, 2022 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant allegedly possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it. The case was adjourned for motions.