SMETHPORT, Pa. — An Olean, N.Y., woman pleaded guilty Thursday to felony homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and other charges stemming from a January accident that killed 24-year-old Ryan Frair of Portville, N.Y.
Tifany M. Prescott, 28, entered her guilty plea in McKean County Court by video conference before President Judge John Pavlock to homicide by vehicle while DUI, a second-degree felony; homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony; and two counts of DUI-alcohol, misdemeanors.
She also pleaded to summary charges of careless driving, reckless driving, disregard traffic lane and driving at a safe speed.
Before she entered her plea, Pavlock asked Prescott a series of questions to determine if she was ready to move forward. When he started, she was leaning her chin in her hand, her elbow propped up on a table, and he had to ask her to move her hand so he could understand her answers.
At one point, Pavlock, talking about the plea agreement, asked her, “Are those terms acceptable to you?”
Prescott said yes and laughed.
Pavlock pointed out that she had laughed and asked if there was anything she had a question about. She said no.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer outlined the information to which Prescott was entering her plea.
Shaffer said, on Jan. 3, Prescott was operating a 2007 Dodge Nitro on Route 44 in Ceres Township at a speed greater than prudent, failing to stay in a single lane. Prescott was under the influence of alcohol and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of between 0.10 and 0.159 within two hours of driving.
The legal limit in Pennsylvania to be considered drunk while driving is 0.08.
Prescott failed to properly negotiate a left hand turn, and the SUV rotated in a parking lot and struck a concrete barrier. The SUV was moving between 77 and 86 mph within 5 seconds of the crash, Shaffer explained.
Frair was ejected, and his body landed in the road, Shaffer said. He died at the scene.
After Shaffer finished outlining the facts, Pavlock asked, “Is that what happened?”
“Yeah,” Prescott replied.
He accepted Prescott’s plea, and she will be sentenced June 25.
In the meantime, Prescott is being held in McKean County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail. She is represented by Public Defender Philip Clabaugh.
Police reported at the time of the crash that Prescott, who was wearing her seatbelt, suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment.
On Feb. 18, Olean City Police reported that Prescott was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Feb. 14 after an off-duty Olean officer spotted her and recognized her as someone who was wanted on a warrant. The officer notified the sheriff’s department, and New York state troopers took her into custody.