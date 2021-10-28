BRADFORD, Pa. — An Olean, N.Y., woman is in McKean County Jail for allegedly stealing a car at a Bradford Township convenience store Tuesday afternoon.
Amy Weakfall, 37, is charged with theft, a third-degree felony; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a second-degree misdemeanor; and driving while operating privilege is revoked.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Crosby Mini Mart on South Avenue for a reported vehicle theft. When police arrived on the scene, Weakfall was found sitting on the south side of the store.
The owner of the vehicle said she had unlocked her car, started the engine and left the keys in the ignition. She was in the parking lot speaking to a coworker when she saw her car approaching the intersection with South Avenue. The owner ran into the street and stood in front of her car. After a verbal exchange, Weakfall got out of the car and walked back to the Crosby, the complaint stated.
Weakfall said she had permission to use the car, but the owner said she never gave permission, and she didn’t know who Weakfall was.
Weakfall was arraigned before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.