OLEAN — City police said a woman is facing her third felony drug charge since September after she was reportedly found over the weekend with 122 bags of suspected heroin.
Katelyn M. Barnes, 29, of Little Genesee, was charged at 6:49 p.m. Saturday by city police following a traffic stop on North Union Street with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; false personation, a class B misdemeanor; and two counts of failure to obey traffic device, an infraction.
Police reported Sunday that Barnes was being held for arraignment.
The arrest was the third felony-level arrest of Barnes involving narcotics in eight months, police said.
On Sept. 10, Barnes was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; and false impersonation, a class B misdemeanor. Police said they found 470 bags of suspected fentanyl and heroin valued by authorities at $6,600; $1,729 in cash; a scale; and a used needle in her possession.
On Dec. 10, Barnes was charged by New York Sate Police with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
The Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office has not reported updates on the disposition of either prior arrest.