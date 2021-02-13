Charges have been filed against an Olean woman for a January accident in Ceres Township, Pa., that claimed the life of a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Drum.
Tifany Michelle Prescott, 28, has yet to be arraigned on charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, both second-degree felonies; accidents involving death while not licensed and homicide by vehicle, third-degree felonies; DUI high rate of alcohol, possession of marijuana and numerous traffic offenses including speeding and careless driving, according to the online court docket.
The charges were filed Monday in the office of District Judge Bill Todd in Smethport, Pa.
According to Pennsylvania State Police based in Lewis Run, at the time of the crash on Jan. 3, Ryan Frair, 24, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Frair was a specialist in the Army, serving with Delta Company, 2-22 Infantry, 1st Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, which is based at Fort Drum.
Police reported a 2007 Dodge Nitro sport-utility vehicle driven by Prescott was traveling west at a high rate of speed on Route 44, when it went out of control on a left-hand curve. The SUV went off the right side of the road and struck a concrete barrier with its passenger side.
After hitting the concrete barrier, the SUV rotated clockwise about 180 degrees and came to rest facing north, police said.
Frair, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. Meanwhile, Prescott, who was wearing her seatbelt, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment, police reported.