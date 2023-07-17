OLEAN — While unhealthy air quality returned to the Olean area Sunday evening and through Monday due to wildfire smoke from Canada, Western New York was not included in air quality advisories for Tuesday for much of Upstate.
As of Monday evening, Olean's air quality index was 105, a level that is deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with asthma or heart conditions.
But the air quality advisory by the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation for Tuesday was for the Adirondacks, Central New York, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Upper Hudson Valley regions. The pollutants of concern are fine particulate matter.
Extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to unhealthy air quality Monday morning or were experiencing it by midafternoon, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow.gov Smoke and Fire map.
Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada's wildfires caused red zone air quality index, meaning it is unhealthy for everyone. The particles, known as PM2.5, are tiny enough to get deep into the lungs and cause short-term problems like coughing and itchy eyes, and in the long run, can affect the lungs and heart.
The Associated Press reported that by Monday afternoon, cities and regions hitting that mark included Lincoln, Nebraska; Peoria, Illinois; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio; Huntsville, Alabama; Knoxville and Chattanooga in Tennessee; Greensboro, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Syracuse and Utica in New York.
Sensitive groups, including people with heart and lung disease, older adults, children and pregnant women, should consider staying inside, advisories warn.
Although air quality was poor in the Chicago region earlier Monday, it has already improved to moderate quality and was expected to continue doing so throughout the day, Biggs said.
Relief from the smoke crossing the Canadian-U.S. border won't be immediate, experts said. Large fires in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan are likely to keep churning out smoke throughout the summer and possibly into early fall, said Montana Department of Environmental Quality meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer.
“The worst is over with this round,” Ofseyer said. “Unfortunately there’s still a ton of wildfire smoke north of the border. Anytime we get a north wind we’re going to be dealing with Canadian wildfire smoke.”
Climate change and rising temperatures cause the environment to be more prone to wildfires, and more susceptible for air masses to become stagnant and stationary, Dr. Ravi Kalhan, a pulmonologist and professor of medicine and preventative medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, said to AP.
“We keep having these events. They’re not just one bad day a year,” Kalhan said.
The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre website reported 882 active fires, with 581 deemed “out of control," as of Monday afternoon.