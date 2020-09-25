OLEAN — A planned water outage is expected Monday along North Sixth Street as part of the Washington Street water line replacement.
Contractors for the city will be tying in the line on North Sixth to the new 8-inch line, which was installed earlier this month. Residences and businesses along the stretch will be without water for two to four hours, Department of Public Works officials said, starting at around 10 a.m.
The $1.15 million first stage of the project began in early July. A new water main on the 200 block of North Fourth Street and along Washington Street is to be accompanied by repaving the streets above.
IN ADDITION, DPW officials also announced that the annual fall hydrant flushing schedule will also begin Monday.
Officials plan to flush hydrants on the following schedule:
- Monday: North Olean, including Coleman Street, Wayne Street and Homer Hill.
- Tuesday: West Olean from 10th Street to West City Line, including all side streets.
- Wednesday and Thursday: East of 10th Street including East State Street to Olean Creek and all side streets.
- Oct. 5-6: Boardmanville and portions of East Olean.
- Oct. 7: East Olean south of the railroad tracks and the Town of Olean from east City line to Haskell Road; Dugan Road; and all adjacent streets where City of Olean water is provided.
- Oct. 8: South Olean.
Rusty water will most likely be experienced in areas where flushing is scheduled, and may be experienced in other parts of the city. It is recommended that no laundering be done while flushing is being performed in your area.
For more information, call 376-5657.