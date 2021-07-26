OLEAN — Work to repair the water main under the East State Bridge will take an extra day, city officials reported Monday.
The city’s water department told the Times Herald they were made aware of a water main leak at 7 a.m. Monday on the main running underneath the bridge over Olean Creek. The water was shut off to avoid further losses, but no users were left without water due to alternate lines in the area.
The line appears to be roughly the same age as the bridge, which was built in 1929 according to state Department of Transportation data. The age of the line was believed to be the cause of the leak.
While attempting to reach the leak, two attempts failed due to safety concerns limiting access to the broken line. Officials reported a new plan was drafted and will be attempted Tuesday morning. Work will begin at 8 a.m., and is expected to take between three and four hours to complete.
Work will likely cause traffic delays, officials reported, with traffic being reduced to one lane and flaggers alternating traffic flows. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes if possible, such as the Main Street bridge over the creek to the north.
For more information, call 376-5657.