OLEAN — Familiar faces will be on the ballot in the city’s Common Council elections this fall.
The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections reported that wards 1, 3 and 5 will select aldermen in November for two-year terms.
The council is currently made up of four Democrats, two Republicans and one independent.
Absentee ballots are now available, and will be accepted if received in-person or postmarked by Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct. 24 at sites in Little Valley and Cutco Theater in Olean. The general election will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 3.
WARD 1
Incumbent Linda Witte, a Democrat, will face Republican challenger Lawerence “JR” Bennion in a rematch of the 2018 election.
Witte, a retired nurse, began her political career in 2000 when she won a term to the Common Council. Defeated for reelection, she was elected to the Cattaraugus County Legislature in 2003, where she served for six years. She later became the city’s first woman mayor, serving from 2010 to 2014. After losing reelection, she was elected to the Common Council again in 2016. She will appear on the Democratic and Working Families lines.
Bennion is the owner of Adam’s Services on Front Street. Bennion is also known for his work to bring the Southern Tier Diesel football team to Olean in 2009, also serving as head coach. Through that effort, he was appointed to serve as a member of the Olean Local Development Corp. board, a nonprofit chartered initially charged by the city to lead renovation efforts at Bradner Stadium. He will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines.
When the two met on the ballot two years ago, Witte won 440-356.
The ward is in the city’s northeast corner, including the Boardmanville neighborhood.
WARD 3
Council President Paul Gonzalez, a Democrat, is running unopposed again on the Democratic and Republican lines this year.
Gonzalez, a four-term alderman, served as council president from January 2016 through the end of 2017. In January, he was reelected by the council to the presidency.
WARD 5
Alderman John Crawford, a Democrat, is running unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines.
Crawford, who previously served a year as council president, was first elected in 2016. In 2018, Crawford defeated independent challenger Scott Paoletto 421-61.
IN ADDITION, city voters will select a new city court judge.
Nicholas DiCerbo Jr., a partner at DiCerbo and Morgan, is running unopposed for a 10-year term as city court judge on the Democratic and Republican lines. He has been the city attorney since 2014.
