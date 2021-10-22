OLEAN — The candidates in the Second Ward seat for the Common Council are asking for the public’s support in the Nov. 2 election.
Incumbent Jason Panus, on the Republican line, will face Kristin Hinson on the independent United People line for a two-year term on the council.
Each candidate was provided an identical slate of questions by the Times Herald. The answers have been edited only to conform to the Times Herald’s style, based on that of the Associated Press Stylebook. Candidates’ answers appear in the order in which they appear on the ballot.
PANUS, owner of JP Industrial Services on Seneca Avenue, has received the backing of the Republican Party in the race for a second two-year term. Panus was first elected in 2019, receiving about 56% of the votes in a three-way race to replace now-county Legislator Kelly Andreano.
Q: Why are you running?
A: I enjoy the personal and professional challenges that come with being involved in politics. I’ve been a part of this city my whole life, it is my home and I care about it. I feel that those with good common sense and core values don’t step up enough to hold these positions and that if I don’t do it I become a part of that problem.
Q: If elected, what would be your No. 1 priority over the next two years, and what would you like to do to address it?
A: No. 1 priority is to increase jobs with better incomes, jobs that give or require people to have specialized skills for those jobs. Money has to come in from outside this community for it to grow and we have been putting pressure on that focus through community development and will continue to do so.
Q: What other pressing issues do you think need to be addressed?
A: I believe many issues resolve themselves when people have good jobs and incomes. We have a large drug/alcohol use problem in our area but I believe much of it stems from the lack of jobs and self-worth that goes along with that. As far as the focus — while we attempt to foster that job growth — is to continue beautifying the city through the walkable Olean projects, which in themselves require continuous improvement. The volunteers that take care of the plantings throughout our downtown have been making good progress but over time I think we will have to commit to putting together a city crew that specializes in that work.
Q: What educational and work experience do you bring to the table, and how would that help you address those issues?
A: I actually graduated from SUNY ESF in Syracuse with a bachelor’s of landscape Architecture, whereafter graduation I spent four years near Washington, D.C., as an urban planner. I have owned my own successful business for over 10 years now and I continue to be employed in a supervisory position in the local oil/gas construction industry as well. Through all of these things I have gained knowledge of how most of the world works both socially and fiscally which I believe are core to being a political leader.
HINSON appears on the independent United People line, along with Gary Harvey Jr. for mayor and Ezra Johnson for alderman in the Fourth Ward. She has not held or run for previous political office.
Q: Why are you running?
A: Hi, my name is Kristin Hinson (Fusco). I am running for Alderperson Ward 2. This decision was not an easy one nor will it come with a one-step fix-all. But I believe that we are a community that can be/do better!
Q: If elected, what would be your No. 1 priority over the next two years, and what would you like to do to address it?
A: If elected, I will do everything I know to do to bring a vibrance back to this city! Somewhere we can once again be proud to live.
Q: What other pressing issues do you think need to be addressed?
A: Creating a safe, healthy, and prosperous city for all people.
Q: What educational and work experience do you bring to the table, and how would that help you address those issues?
A: I might not have a political background. However, possessing a quality of level-headedness, an ability to bring others who possess a different viewpoint together, and impacting others with the least amount of negativity are just a few strengths to help me navigate an adventure such as this.
Ward 2 covers most of East Olean. The ward had 1,336 active voters as of Feb. 21, according to the state Board of Elections. Registrations included 467 Democrats, 468 Republicans, 284 independents and 117 with other parties.