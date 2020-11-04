OLEAN — The candidates in the Ward 1 alderman race will be treading water for at least a week before finding out who won the seat.
While Republican challenger Lawrence Bennion Jr. was reported as leading incumbent Democrat Linda Witte by 48 votes, there were more than 230 absentee ballots sent out that may still be a week from arriving.
As of Tuesday evening, Bennion received 483 votes, with 446 on the Republican line and 37 on the Conservative line. Witte received 435 votes, with 383 on the Democratic line and 52 on the Working Families line.
Absentee ballots must have been postmarked by Tuesday, and those in the mail have to be received by the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections by Nov. 10 in order to be counted.
“We just have to wait until the absentees come in,” Witte said.
“I appreciate everyone that votes — voted early, or voted yesterday, or even voted absentee,” Bennion said. “We’ll see when we get there.”
Bennion is the owner of Adam’s Services on Front Street and is known for his work with the Southern Tier Diesel football team and serves as vice president of the Olean Local Development Corp., a city-sponsored nonprofit.
Witte, a retired nurse, has served as an elected official for 17 of the past 20 years. Serving as alderman, representative to the Cattaraugus County Legislature and as mayor from 2010 to 2014.
All vote totals are tentative. While they include early voting returns, they do not include absentee or provisional ballots. Official results will be reported in two weeks following a canvas of returns by the county board of elections.
Early voting returns leaned heavily toward Witte, as they have for Democrats in other races nationwide. Of the ballots tallied so far in Ward 1, 222 for Witte were cast early, with 129 cast early for Bennion.
As far as why the tally overall was so close, “I think we’re just a small snapshot of what the country’s going through,” Witte said.
In a time of COVID-19, the style of campaign varied for the candidates.
“I didn’t do any door-to-door, I just sent letters,” Witte said, adding she did not regret the decision. “The nurse in me just wanted everyone to be safe.”
Bennion, however, “as an unknown, the big thing is getting face time,” he said, noting that he did do some door-to-door campaigning. “You knock and you stand back. Some people engage with you, some don’t, and that’s OK.”
“JR did a good job,” Witte said, with getting his name out and creating the close race.
Witte, a veteran campaigner, said such narrow races are uncommon, but have happened previously.
“It’s been close before,” she said, noting that Republicans have an edge in enrollment in the ward.
According to the state Board of Elections, Ward 1 has 1,416 active registered voters. Of those, 546 are Republicans, 483 are Democrats, 276 are independents and 111 belong to other parties.
Noting her success in previous campaigns, “I think locally, party lines don’t matter as much,” she said, adding that personality and policy reign supreme.
Witte and Bennion, while competing for the second time, have been linked in the past.
Bennion noted that Witte had previously approached him to run for alderman, with Witte noting that he was unable to commit to the job at the time due to other duties.
“About six years ago, he was a Democrat and I asked him to run,” she said, replacing outgoing alderman Jerry Lefeber. She added she was also the mayor who appointed Bennion to the OLDC. “We’ve been connected for a long time… He and the Diesel came over and helped me remove bleachers out of Bradner Stadium.”
