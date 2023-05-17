OLEAN — Voters in the Olean City School District soundly approved a $51.5 million budget with a 456-23 tally. The budget is a roughly 8.8% increase over the current spending plan with no change to the tax levy.
Voters also approved the creation of up to two Board of Education seats for student ex officio members, 484-195. The students could sit in regular sessions and share their perspective on issues from the student body, but would not have any voting power.
The establishment of a Capital Improvements Reserve Fund for up to $10 million was also OK’d by voters in a 461-214 margin. As general capital expenses continue to rise with inflation, the fund would allow the district to offset future project costs to minimize or eliminate an additional taxpayer share.
Finally, three new faces will soon be on the Board of Education. Kevin Stevens received 601 votes, Ricky Bee garnered 426 and Alan Peters received 322. Also on the ballot were incumbents Rychelle Weseman (292) and Andrew Caya (280).