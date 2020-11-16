OLEAN — City officials and developers at Manny Hanny will have a formal ceremony transferring the property before it is redeveloped.
On Friday, city officials reported that there will be a small ceremony to hand over the keys to 101-107 N. Union St. — the Manny Hanny and Siegel’s buildings — to Buffalo-based Savarino Companies in the near future. However, while officials hoped to have some type of public event, due to COVID-19 restrictions the ceremony will be private and by invitation only.
“The bank building has been vacant for well over 25 years and has endured many starts — but no finishes — to rehabilitation and rejuvenation,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “I congratulate the Olean Urban Renewal Agency for the Agency’s perseverance and dedication to stabilizing and preserving this Olean landmark. I would like to thank Empire State Development and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for their financial contributions totaling $700,000.”
The building opened for business as First National Bank on April 1, 1915. Passing through several owners via bank mergers, the final tenant moved out by 1994, with the building sitting vacant for more than two decades.
The property was purchased in 1994 for $173,000 by local businessman Louis Magnano of Park Center Development and Buffalo-based developer Carl Paladino. Following failed attempts to reuse the structure, several pharmacy retail chains expressed interest in buying the properties in 1999, with the intent to level the site. However, city officials and the local Empire Zone worked to halt that proposal. The partners sold the building to Dunkirk-based Southern Tier Environments for Living in 2004 for $150,000. Despite a $700,000 Restore NY grant, STEL could not get the funding needed for redevelopment and canceled the project.
The URA purchased the building in 2010. In 2011, Allegany-based Kinley Corp. beat out Paladino’s Ellicott Development to be named preferred developer on a $10 million project. However, Kinley backed out by 2013 due to a lack of funding.
The URA prepared new requests for proposals for the site twice in 2015, but received no responses from prospective developers. Only in 2017 was an RFP returned with a proposal.
Savarino proposed a $13 million project to renovate the structure, with current plans for a mix of commercial space and around two dozen market rate apartments on the upper floors. The final contracts and other documents were approved by the URA board earlier this month.
Work on the roof is ongoing, utilizing $700,000 in state grants awarded to the city and URA. For now, the yellow scaffolding on the south side of the building will remain for Savarino to use in its renovations due to the cost to remove and reinstall at a later date.