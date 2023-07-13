OLEAN — The latest — but not last — ribbon cutting on a segment of the Allegheny River Valley Trail will be held next week.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced Thursday that the 200-foot Allegheny River Valley Trail Connector will be officially opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday between North 12th and North 13th streets. The connection ties the Wayne Street area into the trail, bypassing private property previously used to access the trail.
The Olean Urban Renewal Agency, a public benefit corporation, owned the property as part of the Constitution Avenue development in the 1990s. After selling the First National Building to Savarino Companies, the URA used part of the proceeds to extend the trail and build a welcoming archway. The section will be donated to the trail in the near future, the mayor said.
“The Allegheny River Valley Trail, running through the City and Town of Olean, Allegany and St. Bonaventure University is a significant asset to our communities,” said Aiello. “I am thrilled that the Agency established and formalized a new trailhead on North 12th Street. The new section is getting plenty of use and alleviates the need to use the Country Fair parking lot to access the trail. It is an excellent use of the property.”
“The tenacity and perseverance of Joe Higgins and his late wife Cecily provided the Olean area over 6 miles of trail,” said Earl McElfresh, URA chairman. “I am pleased that the OURA was able to use Agency resources to add to it. I thank Mayor Aiello, OURA Chief Executive Officer Keri Kerper, Attorney Jack Hart, as well as Kathy Monroe and Tiffany Taylor for facilitating this project and transfer.”
The public is invited to attend the dedication.
Higgins began lobbying for the trail’s construction in 1992, later working with local and state officials to open the initial 5.6-mile loop from Olean to St. Bonaventure University in 1997. Later extensions brought the route along Olean Creek, down Constitution Avenue, and looping around St. Bonaventure. As early as 2002 officials identified the need for a link from North 12th Street to the trail system.
Next up is another leg 30 years in the planning.
City officials are planning another extension along Wayne Street and the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad to North Union Street, completing the loop through the city center. In June 2022, the city was notified of almost $500,000 in state aid for the work, and officials reported earlier this summer that engineering work should be done this year for construction in 2024.
The work goes hand-in-hand with a planned loop of hundreds of
Cattaraugus County received $7 million in June from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, which aims to help planning and design work on the Southern Tier Trail.
The trail, a 52-mile stretch from Gowanda to Hinsdale, is expected to utilize the ARVT system to connect the Genesee Valley Greenway at Hinsdale to the line being planned along the former Buffalo-Pittsburgh rail line to Salamanca. When completed, an 80-mile trail from Lackawanna to Hinsdale will tie into the Genesee Valley Greenway and the Empire State Trail to allow a continuous 265-mile loop between Olean, Rochester and Buffalo.