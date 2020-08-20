OLEAN — Officials are almost prepared to get Manny Hanny back on the tax rolls and ready for redevelopment.
The Olean Urban Renewal Agency on Wednesday voted to approve a land disposition agreement with Savarino Companies for 101-107 N. Union St. — the Manny Hanny and Siegel’s buildings which have sat vacant for a quarter of a century.
The board authorized the agreement, but gave attorney Jack Hart and staff the ability to negotiate the final details and make “minimal modifications.” while working with Savarino.
“We think we’re very close to moving the transaction,” Hart said.
“Everyone generally agrees to the format of the agreement,” he said, with only a few changes expected.
Board members remarked on the milestone.
“We’re closer than we’ve been in a long time,” Mayor Bill Aiello said.
WORK IS continuing on restoration work to the concrete facade, URA officials said. The URA received a pair of state grants to cover $750,000 in facade and stabilization work before it is transferred to private ownership. That project went out to bid in May, with scaffolding erected around the building in June.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development, told board members that the project is moving along quickly. Some changes have been made to the project as the full extent of deterioration was uncovered during the course of the work.
She said the changes are expected to cancel out cost-wise, with no additional funding needed to get the job done.
A Cleveland company is creating fiberglas-reinforced polymer replacements for cornices which have been lost due to deterioration, Kerper said, which will be installed after a concrete masonry unit — a cinderblock wall — is built. Workers are now replacing deteriorated steel, she said, and work will begin on the CMU.
Kerper said she expects the project to finish this fall.
In July, the city Planning Board approved the $12 million site plan by Savarino to redevelop the structures into 23 market rate apartments plus 11,000 square feet of office and retail space.
Sam Savarino, CEO of the developer, told the planning board in June that the project would take roughly 14 months to complete and allow the structure to be occupied for the first time since the mid-1990s.
In May, the Cattaraugus County IDA considered tax breaks for the project — the fourth time for a redevelopment at the site in the last 25 years. The firm filed an application for sales tax, mortgage recording tax and property tax exemptions worth an estimated $1.1 million.
The building opened for business as First National Bank on April 1, 1915. Passing through several owners via bank mergers, the final tenant — Manufacturers Hanover Bank — moved out by 1994, with the building sitting vacant for more than two decades.
Following several ownership changes, the property was purchased by the URA in 2010. Shortly thereafter a firm attempted to develop the site, but pulled out. It took four requests for proposal between 2011 and 2017 before Savarino stepped forward.
