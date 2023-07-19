OLEAN — Dignitaries cut the ribbon on the newest — and shortest — official segment of the Allegheny River Valley Trail on Wednesday.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the roughly 200-foot segment between North 12th and North 13th streets, meant to bypass private property for trail users, is part of a greater system that “is a significant asset to our community.”
The mayor noted the trial’s use by nature lovers, recreational runners and bicyclists, and for those seeking “to cross the city without setting foot in a car.”
The mayor explained the city’s Urban Renewal Agency, a public benefit corporation founded by the city in the 1960s, owned the property as part of the Constitution Avenue development in the 1990s. After selling the First National Building to Buffalo-based Savarino Companies in 2020 for roughly $183,000, the URA used part of the proceeds to extend the trail and build a welcome archway.
The section of the property being used for the trail will be donated to the trail system in the near future, the mayor said.
Earl McElfresh, URA board chairman, was given the honor of cutting the ribbon.
“As someone who walks the trail regularly, I cannot think of a better use of our Olean Urban Renewal Agency assets” from the First National sale, McElfresh said, referring to the completed project as “thoughtful, wholesome and valuable” to the city making an important link in the trail system. “The circle is unbroken.”
The system now boasts more than 7.5 miles of off-street trail, including paths through St. Bonaventure University and the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus. The recent addition adds a public access to link the eastern section of the trail along Olean Creek and existing sidewalks along Wayne Street to the western section, which starts at the dead end on North 13th Street.
McElfresh credited Joe and the late Cecily Higgins for their efforts in the 1990s to get the trail open.
The Higgins began lobbying for the trail’s construction in 1992, later working with local and state officials to open the initial 5.6-mile loop from Olean to St. Bonaventure University in 1997. Later extensions brought the route along Olean Creek, down Constitution Avenue, and looping through St. Bonaventure. As early as 2002 officials identified the need for a link from North 12th Street to the trail system.
The next expansion, officials noted, could begin next year and formalize the Wayne Street access with a shared-use path along the street. More than 4,300 feet of trail — over three-quarters of a mile — are planned along Wayne Street and the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad corridor to the city center. The project is being funded through almost $500,000 in state aid, announced in 2022.
Eventually, state and Cattaraugus County officials hope to use the trail as part of the proposed Southern Tier Trail, which would connect existing trails from Rochester and Buffalo into a loop of over 200 miles in Western New York. Cattaraugus County received $7 million in June from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program for planning and design work on the county’s 52-mile trail section.