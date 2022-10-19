OLEAN — Paving is done on the Allegheny River Valley Trail extension between 12th and 13th streets, but an archway to mark it may have to wait until the spring.
During the Olean Urban Renewal Agency meeting Wednesday, city officials reported that the 300-foot trail section has been paved, with bollards to block vehicles on the west end off of North 13th Street and markings to begin placing an archway to greet walkers and bicyclists to the trail system on the east end.
“It’s so much more accessible — and you don’t feel like you’re intruding on Country Fair,” said board member Linda Witte. “It’s safer, too, I believe.”
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the Department of Community development, said that some of the supplies for the entryway are in the city’s possession, but others are on backorder.
“City personnel will install the archway — we have it,” she said, but “the stackstone has been ordered, and it’s about 10 weeks out.
“It may end up being springtime” before the archway is done, Kerper added.
Bills for the work by Wellsville-based L.C. Whitford Co. came to almost $91,400 — up almost $30,000 from previous expectations. Kerper said the URA’s engineering firm recommended paying most of the increase, except for about $8,000 in additional tree removal that was included in the original bid document.
Initially, Kerper said one tree was to be left on the site, but the ash tree was dead and needed to be removed. A change order paying for that removal was not questioned.
Delays to the start pushed the project five days past the contractual completion date, Kerper said, and the contract has a $100 per day liquidated damages clause.
URA board member Adam Jester said he understood the need to raise prices as inflation affected costs, but the contractor was late.
“I don’t think we should be shy about exercising the liquidated damages clause — they weren’t shy about adding $27,000,” Jester said. “It’s all business, I understand.”
Kerper noted that after a payment from a neighbor for a permanent easement on the site for a driveway, the total cost of the project should be around $76,000.
The project is being funded by the URA’s proceeds from the 2020 sale of the First National building to Savarino Companies of Buffalo for redevelopment. According to the public benefit corporation’s 2021 financial audit report, the group has more than $437,000 in cash and cash equivalents.
The site of the trail extension occupies a small portion of a 12.8-acre lot owned by the URA. The property was part of the Constitution Avenue project in the 1990s, which led to several commercial projects on former URA-owned land along the corridor.
The trail network was first envisioned by Joe Higgins in 1992, and a push by Higgins and others netted almost $500,000 in state aid for the project in 1994. Negotiations between the town of Allegany, the city, the town of Olean and St. Bonaventure University brought about the 6.2-mile loop and spur network now in place through several phases. The path is a 10-foot asphalt path designed for non-motorized use and is handicapped accessible.
The URA will meet next in January.