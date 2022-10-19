Allegheny River Valley Trail extpansion

The recently-paved Allegheny River Valley Trail expansion between North 12th and 13th streets in Olean. 

OLEAN — Paving is done on the Allegheny River Valley Trail extension between 12th and 13th streets, but an archway to mark it may have to wait until the spring.

During the Olean Urban Renewal Agency meeting Wednesday, city officials reported that the 300-foot trail section has been paved, with bollards to block vehicles on the west end off of North 13th Street and markings to begin placing an archway to greet walkers and bicyclists to the trail system on the east end.

