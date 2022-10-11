OLEAN — City organizations are holding a special event and giving advise to make the Halloween seasons fun for the area’s youth.
The City of Olean, in conjunction with the City of Olean Fire and Police Departments, and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Spooktacular Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. Regular trick-or-treating hours in the city will follow from 6 to 8 p.m.
City police and fire department officers, Common Council members, Mayor Bill Aiello and other volunteers will hand out free treats to vehicles on South Street besides Lincoln Park in Olean.
“Nearly 2,000 pieces of candy were distributed by this same group last year,” Aiello said. “Those attending the event are asked to remain in their vehicles. However, we will also have a limited supply of treats for those coming to the park on foot.”
Those not in a vehicle are asked to enter Lincoln Park on the sidewalks to the park pavilion.
Admission is free but donations before the event are gratefully accepted.
“Through the city departments and the Chamber’s corporate sponsors and some local individuals/organizations, all the candy was able to be purchased in 2021,” said Chamber Chief Operating Officer Meme Yanetsko. “For those wishing to donate to the event, organizers ask that they purchase the items locally and then drop off the candy to the Chamber office, 301 N. Union St.”
“As always, safety is our top priority, so we ask that you remain in your car at all times. The City will also limit parking on South Street that day to enable two lines of cars to come through to eliminate wait times/traffic up on South Union Street,” added Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth & Recreation Department.
The drive-through event was started in 2020 after trick-or-treating was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the event proved popular enough to continue after trick-or-treating returned.
For more information, call the City of Olean at 716-376-5698 or Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433.
OLEAN FIRE CHIEF Tim Richardson issued guidance to help families get the most out of the holiday while remaining safe.
“Children love the costumes, treats and friendly frights of Halloween parties and going door to door,” he said. “These can be safe and fun activities for all of us, even younger children. But the City of Olean Fire Department wants parents to know that flames can quickly ruin Halloween festivities.”
You can keep your child safe from fire and burn injuries by following these six tips:
- Children are naturally drawn to glowing jack-o’-lanterns and other flickering lights. Instead of flames, use battery-powered candles or flashlights to decorate. Lit candle flames can burn children. If children come too close to the flame, their clothing can catch on fire. Battery-powered candles are the safer choice.
- Make sure that all decorations are kept away from flames and other types of heat.
- Keep all matches and lighters locked up. They should be in a high place out of your child’s reach. Teach young children that they must not touch or play with these tools, ever. If they find matches or lighters, they should tell an adult where they are.
- Choose a costume with fire safety in mind. Fabric can catch fire if children walk close to flames. Avoid loose fabric and features that dangle or drag behind the child. Keep costume sleeves tight. Look for a fabric label that reads “flame-resistant” or “flame-retardant.” Keep a close eye on your child. Even flame-resistant fabric can burn.
- Never let children play with or carry lit candles. Give each child a flashlight to carry while trick-or-treating. Check porches for lit candles, torches and other flames before letting children approach the door.
- Young children need adult supervision at all times. Stay alert. Watch children closely at parties and as they go door to door.