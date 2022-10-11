Trick or treating at Lincoln Park

A child receives candy during a previous drive-through trick-or-treating event at Olean's Lincoln Park. 

 File photo

OLEAN — City organizations are holding a special event and giving advise to make the Halloween seasons fun for the area’s youth.

The City of Olean, in conjunction with the City of Olean Fire and Police Departments, and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Spooktacular Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. Regular trick-or-treating hours in the city will follow from 6 to 8 p.m.

