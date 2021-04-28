OLEAN — A state-backed effort to manage trees in the city will begin May 19, city officials reported.
Tree Inventory and Community Forest Management Plan Project will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 19 via Zoom. The link to join the meeting will be available on the City’s website prior to the event under the Department of Community Development’s webpage.
“Our urban forest is an important feature of our community and this grant allows us to complete a tree inventory that will detail the age, species, health and geographic distribution of the trees. Once the inventory is completed a tree management plan will be developed,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “Public involvement is important as the end result will allow us to properly maintain trees that we have and plant new trees that will thrive for the next generation.
In December, state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced 38 grants totalling $1.4 million across the state for urban forestry projects — including $32,750 for the city of Olean. .
“Healthy community forests provide a host of environmental, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, watershed protection, flood reduction, increased property values, and improved public health,” Seggos said.
The projects to receive funding were selected from a total of 154 applications, DEC officials reported, and were ranked by cost effectiveness, lasting benefits, use of partnerships, inclusion of outreach and education, and support from local stakeholders.
In recent years, the aging trees in the city’s rights-of-way have bred controversy, with funding for maintenance and a desire for planning future tree work debated.
The last city inventory of trees dates to the 1980s. Officials plan to complete a comprehensive inventory of all trees maintained by the city, including planting sites and stumps in public rights-of-way, public parks and city-owned facilities. Information such as age, species, health and geographic distribution would be included.
That data would then be entered into a Geographic Information System, allowing for rapid review of the data by various agencies — as opposed to the collection of comb-bound books printed around 35 years ago.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)