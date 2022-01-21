OLEAN -- The first tree inventory and management plan in 35 years will be presented to the community on Tuesday.
City officials announced an online-only meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a link to the Zoom call to be posted on the city’s website prior to the event.
During the wrap-up meeting, Sue Cooper, the city’s forester, will discuss the state of the city’s urban forest when she was hired and its preservation following her retirement. The city’s consultant, Laurie Brockelbank, of the Davey Resource Group, will discuss the current state of the urban forest with such topics as species diversity, planting sites, and risk assessment. Ms. Brockelbank will also outline the Community Forest Management Plan.
In addition Keri Kerper, the city Community Development Program coordinator, will discuss the benefits of a healthy tree canopy and the preservation and expansion of the urban forest.
The city received a $32,750 grant to complete a tree inventory -- the first such inventory since the 1980s -- and a management plan. The grant, awarded by the Department of Environmental Conservation, is part of $1.4 million dedicated to urban forestry projects across the state to help communities inventory, plant, and maintain public trees. The grants are part of DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program, which works to increase public awareness of the importance of trees and helps communities develop and implement comprehensive tree management plans to create healthy forests while enhancing quality of life for residents.
“Our urban forest is key to Olean’s revitalization,” said Mayor Bill Aiello. “I am looking forward to this presentation and the suggestions in the Community Forest Management Plan. A sidewalk framed by trees is an important feature of our community and we should be proactive in sustaining and supplementing our woodlands. It is important to preserve this asset for the next generation of Olean residents.”