OLEAN — Millions in federal aid for alternative transportation will build a new trail extension in Olean, as well as trail bridges in Allegany County.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $178.8 million has been awarded to 75 communities for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to walk, bike or hike. Two local allocations include:
• The City of Olean will receive $1.4 million to construct a shared use path along Wayne Street.
• The state Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation will receive $5 million to construct four pedestrian bridges in Genesee Valley Greenway State Park in Allegany County.
"As demonstrated through the recently adopted State Budget and our historic capital plan, New York continues to make unprecedented investments so we can build back stronger than ever before," Hochul said. "We're investing in strategic initiatives across the state to improve quality of life, promote economic growth and revitalize our communities.
"Most importantly, by advancing mobility alternatives, these awards will provide new opportunities and remove barriers for individuals in Environmental Justice Communities that have traditionally lacked adequate transportation access," the governor said.
The funding originates with the Federal Highway Administration and is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation. The grant funds will cover 80% of project costs.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said the project will improve pedestrian and bicycle safety along Wayne Street, which includes access to the Allegheny River Valley Trail for North Olean, as well as Olean Intermediate Middle School and the Olean YMCA.
“This is a good thing for the city,” Aiello said, adding the application had been submitted by then-DPW Director Bob Ring.
Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, who represents much of the area served by the new trail and one of the original sponsors, referenced “The A-Team” when he said “I love it when a plan comes together.
“The idea has always been to tie in safe walking, biking, scootering access between all of our parks and neighborhoods,” he said. “The addition of the Wayne Street project is going to be incredible for what we’re going for in our downtown.”
Crawford noted construction is planned for 2023.
The path funded this week will go from North 12th Street to the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad tracks near Van Campen Avenue. From there, Aiello said the trail will connect in with the Olean City School District route adjacent to the railroad tracks to Whitney Avenue, where it can tie in with the river trail through the Jamestown Community College campus.
A rapid flashing beacon system is also to be installed near North 10th Street to improve pedestrian crossing safety. Aiello noted the Olean YMCA had previously asked for the system to improve access between the daycare building on the north side of the street to the main Y campus on the south side.
The plan is similar to one completed along Main Street in 2021.
“We’re putting in a wider sidewalk like we did in Walkable Olean Phase 2,” Aiello said, aiming to get bicycle traffic off of Wayne Street while also keeping pedestrians safe from faster bicycles and scooters. A similar path is planned along East State Street between Union Street and the East State Street bridge in the Walkable Olean Phase 3 project expected for this summer or 2023; and officials are planning a similar path along Front Street to improve access in East Olean.
THE PLANNED BRIDGES in Allegany County are part of an effort to improve trail access and safety along the corridor once used as the main transportation backbone of the region.
According to a 2021 action plan completed by the park and the Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation, four bridges are needed to improve safety along the corridor, formerly the Genesee Valley Canal and later a railroad right-of-way converted to a multi-use trail.
A bridge in Rossburg over Wiscoy Creek, one in Fillmore over Cold Creek, one over drainage in Houghton and one over Caneadea Creek in Caneadea are planned, with estimates between $820,000 and $1.7 million per bridge.
Officials reported the bridges will allow for additional miles of trail to move off of roadways and onto safer multi-use trails.
“If pedestrian bridges are installed at these locations, approximately 11 miles of trail corridor could be opened, which would transform the GVG in Allegany County,” the action plan states. “The bridge construction will catalyze the completion of the trail, and provide impetus to stonedust surfacing of the adjacent trail corridor as well as construction of safe trail crossings at all roadways.”
As well as improving safety, usage is expected to increase. Economic development benefits may also occur, according to the report.