OLEAN — Three new buses will replace half of the Olean Area Transit System fleet.
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill Aiello announced the delivery of three buses for the system, built by Star Trans Buses with Freightliner chassis, Cummins diesel engines and Allison transmissions. Each bus holds up to 35 passengers and three wheelchairs, as well as sporting air conditioning and bike racks for riders.
“Over the past year OATS has provided transportation services to approximately 48,000 passengers. It is a popular and important service in our community and I am pleased that Olean’s Community Development Department has partnered with numerous institutions and agencies in the area to make this a truly regional transportation service,” Aiello said. “The new buses are beautiful and are vital to continue OATS service at its current level with its operator, First Transit, on all of our regularly scheduled routes.”
The buses cost the city just under $458,000, but were fully funded by state and federal sources. The Federal Transit Administration’s capital assistance program provided just under $366,000; the state Department of Transportation Accelerated Transit Capital Program added around $57,000; and the state DOT Omnibus program provided the balance.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s development office, said there are currently five buses in service, down one from the six the system needs.
“Two of them have to come off service because they’ve reached the end of their useful lives,” Kerper said, and the third bus will fill in the sixth slot in the lineup.
The new rides have been a long time coming.
“We’ve been waiting for these buses to be delivered since 2020,” Kerper said, with delays like the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back delivery multiple times.
While state officials have been pushing to eliminate new diesel vehicles over pollution and greenhouse gas emission concerns, city officials were unable to consider such vehicles for the most recent purchases due to existing state contracts.
“Because this started in 2020, that wasn’t even an option,” Kerper said, adding the city relies on state bid contracts to purchase vehicles, and when shopping for buses there were no zero-emission buses on the lists.
Kerper said it is possible the state will offer incentives for switching away from diesel buses in the future, and the city will likely apply for that assistance for new buses and infrastructure.