OLEAN — City officials hope to help out local gardeners after Cattaraugus County shutters its yard waste sites.
The Front Street City Lot, near the intersection of Seneca Street, will be opened for yard waste disposal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 and 17, Mayor Bill Aiello announced Friday. City residents only may use the lot, and identification with proof of residency will be required. Paper bags are allowed but no plastic please.
The site has been used several times this month following wind storm damage on Aug. 27 and Sept. 8.
“A number of residents told me that they used Farwell in the past to dispose of debris from their gardens and potted plants as they prepared for winter,” Aiello said. “Autumn is a beautiful time of the year in our region, but as the leaves change, there is also a great deal of yard waste as residents like to keep their flowers blooming for as long as possible. I hope this alternative will help our residents with their gardening tasks.”
On Oct. 5, the county Department of Public Works will permanently close the Farwell site in Ischua and the Five Points site in the town of Mansfield following a vote by the county Legislature in September. The six-figure price tag to grind up illegally disposed-of logs and branches at the site was considered the major factor.
After Oct. 5, county residents may take yard waste to transfer stations — at $1 per bag or $5 per cubic yard.
This is in addition to the final monthly curbside pickup of yard waste, set for Wednesday.
For the curbside pickup, yard waste must be in brown paper bags or containers no larger than thirty pounds; plastic bags are not permitted. Brush and limbs must be bundled together, no larger than three feet by eighteen inches and secured by twine or rope, wire is not acceptable.
And in the end of October, the Department of Public Works will be picking up leaves along city streets. Tentatively, the first round will begin Oct. 26, but officials will announce the schedule in October.
