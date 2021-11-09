OLEAN — The old city hall bell will toll again to honor veterans on Thursday.
The Olean American Legion will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 — the “Eleventh Hour of the Eleventh Day of the Eleventh Month” that marked the armistice ending World War I 103 years ago — at the Lincoln Square pavilion at Lincoln Park.
The master of ceremonies will be Legion Second Vice Commander Conrad Tincher, U.S. Navy. The officers of the day will be Legion Commander James Farmer, U.S. Marine Corps; and Olean Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Steve Calbi, U.S. Navy.
The color guard will be Cub Scout Packs 617 and 621, and Scouts BSA Troops 617 and 621. The Olean High School band will play the National Anthem.
The invocation will be given by the Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Following the invocation, Farmer and Calbi will ring the Heritage Bell, the old city hall bell which resides in the park. The bell will be rung 11 times — the same number as when it announced the end of World War I in 1918. The 2,700-pound bell was removed from city hall in 1942 due to structural safety concerns and was almost scrapped during World War II. It spent the majority of the war on the roof of the Exchange Bank building to signal blackout drills. After the war it was put in storage before being moved to its present location for the city’s sesquicentennial in 1954. Since then, the bell has typically only been officially rung during Veterans Day observances.
Guest speakers to address the crowd include state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, and city Mayor Bill Aiello.
The Olean High School Chorus will sing “God Bless America.” Rossi will then give a benediction.
A firing squad will fire three volleys, followed by a bugler playing "Taps."
Tincher will also lay a wreath at the World War II monument at Veterans Memorial Bridge Park off South Union Street.