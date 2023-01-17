South Union Street

Then-Olean Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring explains the proposed South Union Street streetscape project on the drawing board during a Zoom meeting of the Common Council’s strategic planning committee in December 2020.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — A pair of meetings will be held over the next few weeks for two transportation projects.

The first meeting, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, relates to a federal grant application to help fund work along West State Street. The second, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, will unveil plans for work along South Union Street under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.

