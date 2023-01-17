OLEAN — A pair of meetings will be held over the next few weeks for two transportation projects.
The first meeting, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, relates to a federal grant application to help fund work along West State Street. The second, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, will unveil plans for work along South Union Street under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
Both meetings are to be held at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St.
City officials hope to apply for a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality grant, a competitive funding source for transportation projects, and will host a public meeting to discuss the application.
The RAISE grant is an evolution of the TIGER grant program, which partially funded the Walkable Olean Phase 1 project along the city’s North Union Street. In November, the Seneca Nation of Indians received a RAISE grant for $7.6 million to fund a regional transportation hub in Irving. In 2022, RAISE funded 166 projects in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The RAISE grants also aim to target Persistent Poverty Tracts — Census Bureau tracts with high poverty rates. Several definitions are used, such as a tract that reported at least a 20% poverty rate in each the 1990 and 2000 decennial census reports and the 2021 Small Area Income Poverty Estimate. The two Census tracts that contain the West State Street corridor are classified as Persistent Poverty Tracts.
Those interested in commenting on the application may also do so online via Social PinPoint at cplteam.mysocialpinpoint.com/wstate.
THE SECOND MEETING will discuss the South Union Street Gateway Project. Officials plan to publicly unveil the overall design for the project and solicit comments on the work.
According to previous presentations to the Common Council, the project is expected to include a roundabout to replace the traffic light at Greene and South Union streets, as well as a protected bike lane along the east side of South Union Street. The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is planned for 2024 at the earliest.
The project is being funded with $1.4 million from the city’s $10 million DRI award from 2017, and the Common Council has also allocated $344,000 to the project.
For more information, call (716) 376-5647.