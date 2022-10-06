North Union streetscape

Vehicles pass an under-construction fire pit area on North Union Street on Wednesday. City officials plan a ribbon cutting for the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded project on Friday.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The city’s first public project funded by the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative will see its ribbon cut on Friday.

The ribbon cutting for a $900,000 project to beautify North Union Street — with sidewalk repairs, wayfinding, improved lighting and communal fire pits — is set for 2 p.m. at the new plaza area in front of the Olean Municipal Building. The public is invited to attend.

