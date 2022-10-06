OLEAN — The city’s first public project funded by the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative will see its ribbon cut on Friday.
The ribbon cutting for a $900,000 project to beautify North Union Street — with sidewalk repairs, wayfinding, improved lighting and communal fire pits — is set for 2 p.m. at the new plaza area in front of the Olean Municipal Building. The public is invited to attend.
“The project broke ground in April,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, and was hit by supply shortages due to the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project will go over budget, Aiello noted, and he expects the figure to be about 10% higher — $90,000 — than originally expected. The exact amount will be identified in the next few weeks, he added.
“We’re going to be a little bit over budget,” he said, due to “the rising cost of everything, all the delays. All that factors in.”
The city did have some change orders with contractors that lowered costs some, he said, such as eliminating seating in the plaza by the municipal building.
“We really didn’t cut any of the major things out, but some of the decorative items,” the mayor said.
While some work will not be done by Friday due to materials shortages, the bulk of the work will be finished. The fire pits, plaza at the Olean Municipal Building, sidewalk repairs and fountain lighting are in place. Improved lighting at crosswalks along the corridor are already in use, the mayor said.
“It’s even designed as you walk out, it gets brighter,” he said. “Our crosswalks were very dark.”
Some of the remaining work includes a public address system at the plaza, as well as the decorative, color-changing lighting along the corridor that can be set for themes.
“This is Fire Prevention Month, so we might put them on red,” Aiello said, “or pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”
Those lights are just getting installed now due to materials delays, and should be up and running later this month.
Announced in 2017, the proposal funded a planning committee to select a shortlist of projects for approval in Albany, which announced 12 winners in 2018. While some private projects receiving funds — like the renovation of The Old Library — are already completed, the public projects will begin this summer due to COVID-19-related delays.
Originally, the city was to have all of the projects completed within five years — the end of 2023. However, Aiello said the city is working with the state to get an extension due to the pandemic.
NEXT UP for the city’s DRI projects is at Oak Hill Park, the mayor added.
The dog park is in place and it has been used by some community members already, but more benches and waste receptacles need to be installed before the ribbon is cut.
“We’ve asked the Olean Kennel Club to help us establish the rules,” Aiello said.
Work to repair and reline the athletic courts at the park is done, and the new paths leading to the dog park and other parts of the park should see paving begin later this week.
The stage area is waiting on wood parts to arrive, the mayor said, and work on the restroom building is set to also begin later this week.
The project should be done “this construction season,” Aiello added.