OLEAN — A new event will help mark local efforts to encourage suicide prevention in the city.
Chalk the Park and Have the Talk, a free sidewalk chalk drawing program, is set for Oct. 1 to coincide with two other events that day, organizers said.
Sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Community Services, Suicide Prevention Coalition, Olean Public Library and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chalk the Park contest invites everyone to chalk it up on the 100 block of East State in front of Lincoln Park. Participants can start their creation anytime on Oct. 1 until 7 p.m., when judging begins.
“Chalk the Park & Have the Talk encourages all to beautify sidewalks and pavement with messages and images of hope, resilience, suicide awareness and prevention,” said Amy Mann, Suicide Prevention Coalition Coordinator.
“Chalk drawing is an inclusive, creative outlet. We all have a role to play in raising awareness, reducing stigma, and starting conversations regarding mental health and suicide, ” said Sheryl Soborowski, Olean Public Library Outreach Librarian.
Meeting with organizers, the Chamber and Library offered to sponsor the event.
To register, please stop in the Olean Public Library or the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce after September 22nd and up to September 30th to pick up your complimentary chalk pack and be assigned a spot at Lincoln Park. You will need to give the participant’s name, age group, address, phone number and email address.
Prizes will be separated into three age groups: 10 and younger; 11 to 15; and 16 and older.
The event is similar to one hosted earlier this month in Binghamton, as well as other events nationwide — some of which are tied to suicide prevention, while others aim to beautify dowtown spaces. The Olean event merges the ideas. .
The event coincides with the third StrOlean downtown event of the season, as well as the Cattaraugus County Out of the Darkness Walk at Lincoln Park, organizers said.
The walk raises awareness and funds for suicide prevention.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and is the second leading cause among 10 to 34-year-olds. Anyone can make a difference simply by self-educating, reaching out and having conversations and knowing where to turn when in need of help.
The Out of the Darkness Walk will have a check in at 5 p.m. at the park, with the walk taking place between 6 and 8:30 p.m. To register or for more information, please email almann@cattco.org or call 716-701-3323.
Anyone having thoughts of suicide should seek help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for those in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources. Call (800) 273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.