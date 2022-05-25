Olean to celebrate National Children's Day June 12 at Franchot Park

OLEAN — Franchot Park will host the area’s 27th annual National Children’s Day celebration at 1 p.m. June 12.
As part of the living memorial to all children, living or deceased, a prominent part of the celebration will be to plant flowers in the Children’s Memorial Flower Garden. Everyone is welcome to bring an annual flower of choice to plant.
Flowers will also be made available this year through sponsorship of the students of Olean High School and the National Honor Society. Gardening tools and gloves will be helpful.
At this year’s event, Olean Mayor William Aiello will read a proclamation on behalf of the city and will tentatively be joined by representatives from the city’s fire and police departments.
Additionally, there will be a ribbon cutting for the Youth Disc Golf Course which has recently been installed in the park.
Other individuals and organizations in attendance to help with the planting will also be given an opportunity to say a few words, should they care to do so, in honor of the children.
Refreshments will be made available, along with basket raffles to raise funding to benefit the Children’s memorial events.
Children’s Day is a holiday recognized in many countries around the world, traditionally held in the U.S. on the second Sunday in June. In America, the celebration of a special Children’s Day predates both Mother’s and Father’s Days, with the first documented observation being held in 1856.
For further information, contact Kathy Boser by phone, (716) 904-1838, or email at kboser@sbu.edu.