OLEAN — A new year will bring a classic old play to the stage at Olean Theatre Workshop this Valentine's Day weekend.
“Love Letters,” a unique play by A.R. Gurney, sure to add some levity and love to the cold of winter, will take to the stage Thursday through Sunday, at the theatre on Washington Street. This show is included in the season ticket package.
“Love Letters” is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Two friends, rebellious Melissa Gardner and straight-arrow Andrew Makepeace Ladd III have exchanged notes, cards, and letters with each other for more than 50 years.
From second grade, through summer vacations, to college, and well into adulthood, they have spent a lifetime discussing their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories, and defeats. Long after the letters are done, the real question remains — have they made the right choices?
Or is the love of their life only a letter away?
The cast for OTW's production will change every show. Thursday will feature DB and Bob Busan; Friday will be Sandra Mulryan and Bill Taggerty; Saturday will be Linda Edstrom and Gerry Zimmerman; and Sunday will be Angela Emley and Jake Riggs. The run time of the show is about 90 minutes.
Directed and produced by Paula Fidurko Bernstein, “Love Letters” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
For individual tickets, visit www.oleanworkshop.org/tickets.html.