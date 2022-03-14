OLEAN — “Do Not Go Gentle” Will be presented at Olean Theater Workshop’s Washington Street Theater March 24-27.
Show times for the Suzan Zeder-written show are 7:30 p.m. March 24, 25 and 26; and 2:30 p.m. March 27 at the Washington Street Theater, corner of Sixth and Washington streets.
Under the direction on Maria Welka, the cast includes Sandra Mulryan as Lillian, Tristan DeFiore as Windsor, Rebecca Green as Joanna, Isabelle Redding as Kelly, Misty Richardson as Mildred, and Liam Austin as Nobody.
Lillian Boedecker Barron is 84 years old, vibrant, funny, wise, and recently deceased. During her lifetime, Lillian shared a special, long-distance bond with her granddaughter, Kelly, and suffered an estrangement from her son Windsor, a colonel in the Air Force, as he moved his family from base to base all over the world. After her death, Lillian discovers that she cannot “move on” until the rifts are somehow mended. Windsor and Kelly come from overseas to settle Lillian’s affairs and are aghast to discover that the walls of her house have been painted with wild, sometimes humorous, sometimes horrific murals and drawings. As they unravel secrets of the paintings, the two make astonishing discoveries about themselves and a special relationship between Lillian and a neighborhood child. This powerful, poignant play explores the wonder of words and the transformative power of art as it offers humor and hope to anyone who is, or has ever been, a grandparent, parent, or a child.
Tickets are available at www.oleanworkshop.org/tickets.