BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — An Olean teenager was sentenced to 28 days in jail and two years' probation for his role in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.
Jerrett Prizel, 19, and two former fraternity members were sentenced Thursday to jail terms in the case, while two others were ordered to serve house arrest.
Prizel, Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland, and Ben Boyers, 21, of Sylvania, had all pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and hazing counts. Dunson and Boyers also pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, while Dunson also admitted to tampering with evidence.
Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, both pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and hazing, while Lehane also admitted to obstructing official business.
The charges stemmed from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.
Authorities have said Foltz died of alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event in which he was hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.
Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson had reported that Prizel took charge of new Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members the night of the hazing incident, leading them into the event where they were presented with the bottles of alcohol they were expected to drink.
Dunson received a 21-day jail term and three years of probation, while Sweeney was given a 14-day jail sentence and two years of probation. All three were also sentenced to serve 28 days of house arrest.
Boyers and Lehane were each sentenced to 28 days of house arrest and two years' probation.
Sentencing is pending for three other former fraternity members.
In a statement, Foltz’s parents, Shari and Cory Folyz, noted the sentencings were the conclusion for the former fraternity members. But the couple said “there will be no closure for our family until hazing is permanently eradicated on college campuses."