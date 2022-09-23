OLEAN — The city of Olean has awarded Kelly Design and Development, LLC, an Olean-based company, a business development grant of $3,100 from its Boost Business Grant Program.

Founded in 2021 by Olean resident Brian Kelly, Kelly Design and Development helps businesses enhance their online presence including web development, digital media content creation, software development and technology guidance.

