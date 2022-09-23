OLEAN — The city of Olean has awarded Kelly Design and Development, LLC, an Olean-based company, a business development grant of $3,100 from its Boost Business Grant Program.
Founded in 2021 by Olean resident Brian Kelly, Kelly Design and Development helps businesses enhance their online presence including web development, digital media content creation, software development and technology guidance.
“I’m really grateful to the city of Olean and its Boost Business Grant Program for this opportunity,” Kelly said. “With these funds, I’m contracting with local professionals to increase my brand’s awareness and grow my business.”
BBGP grant funds are meant to help expand business activity in the city of Olean and create job opportunities for city residents.
Through his design and development company, Kelly is especially interested in helping other local businesses take advantage of digital technology for growth and efficiency.
“Olean is a wellspring of talent and opportunity,” he said. “I am proud to be a member of our community and a part of the future Olean renaissance.”
Kelly, a Rochester Institute of Technology graduate with a master’s degree in computer software engineering, is a 2015 graduate of Allegany-Limestone High School. He also has a bachelor’s degree in application software development and an associate degree in computer information systems both from Alfred State College.
“The entrepreneurs I have met inspire me to believe we are the first in the rising tide of amazing businesses proud to call Olean home,” he said. “Now, it is time to start giving back on a larger scale and passing forward the opportunities I received growing up in the area.”
