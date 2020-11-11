OLEAN — Several teachers with the Olean City School District spoke to the school board about educating students through remote learning, and not feeling appreciated by the district, during Tuesday’s meeting from the high school auditorium.
Most of the school board members attended the session using the online Zoom platform.
Teachers who spoke during the session included Rachael Schreiber, Maria Brooks, Melanie Napoleon and Katie Wolfgang.
Schreiber, a longtime teacher and vice president of the Olean Teachers’ Association, spoke first and noted all three of her children attend the high school. She said she sits through the school board meetings regularly, but feels there is “always something missing from these meetings.
“The heart of this district is your teachers (and teacher aides) and I don’t think the board gets the opportunity to be in the schools very much, especially now — and I don’t think you get the opportunity to hear what’s going on,” Schreiber said. “I just want to take the opportunity to talk to you about how wonderful our teachers are and how they really need and deserve to be acknowledged right now.”
Schreiber said the teachers were “handed a reopening plan and were told to make it happen with very little training and very little support in very little time.”
She believes the teachers deserve a “huge thank you because our kids are back in school, and yet (the hybrid model) is not ideal.”
She said teachers help and support the students, but also need the support of the district as they have to teach both remotely and in-person.
“This takes tons of time and so much planning,” she said of technical skills that have to be learned by many teachers on the fly.
“When you’re teaching four days a week and you have all of that remote work to work on, this is happening outside of the school day” and cutting into personal and family time, she explained. “Teachers are spending hours of their own time on these (online) platforms and connecting with families and connecting with kids … this is such a struggle. I’ve never seen as many of my colleagues break down and cry at school.
“Every single teacher deserves to be recognized and heard in a genuine, sincere manner. They deserve appreciation, and they’re not getting it,” she continued, noting teachers also have concerns for their health and safety during the pandemic, and that of their families.
The other teachers who spoke voiced similar concerns, with one mentioning that she is hopeful that their ongoing, “extraordinary” work is reflected in their contract, currently under negotiation.
After their comments, Superintendent Rick Moore thanked the teachers for their ongoing efforts, and thanked the board, as well.
After the meeting, Moore said the teachers’ contract was up in June, and the district is still in negotiations with the union.
“We respect what (the union) is doing and we really want to work with them, but our problem right now is trying to understand funding,” Moore said. “The board and I definitely want to show (the teachers) respect and we’re trying to ask everybody to just be patient for a while until we get a better handle on how the monies are going to flow out of both Albany and Washington, D.C.”
The last three-year contract approved by the district for the teachers’ union was in 2017, which provided salary increases of more than 3% over each of the ensuing years.
In other business, the board approved a transportation contract for the Corvus Bus and Charter Service which transports homeless and foster care students in the district.
In personnel matters, the board approved the appointment of D’Yvonne Portlow as a probationary teacher aide, and approved the resignation of Teresa Perkins, teacher aide.