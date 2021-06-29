OLEAN — The City of Olean’s summer recreation program kicked off Monday under sunny to partly-sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.
Youths ages 6-10 were learning the basics of volleyball Monday afternoon, while others worked on arts and crafts in the cooler shade.
The recreation program starts at 10 a.m. with fun time recreation daily until noon. Arts and crafts were offered from 1-3 p.m. Youths also tried their hands at volleyball. Outside the Olean Middle School, tennis lessons were also offered from 1-3 p.m.
Starting July 6, free lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
A variety of sports, activities and contests will be offered. Regular activities include:
Monday
- Fun Time Recreation, 10 a.m.-Noon, 1-3 p.m. War Vets Park/Rec Center. Enjoy a variety of sports, activities, contests, & playground games.
- Tennis Clinic, 1-3 p.m., Middle School Tennis Courts.
- Volleyball, 1 p.m. — 2 p.m., Open Recreation: 2-3 p.m., Rec Center/War Vets Park.
- Arts and Crafts, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center.
Tuesday
- Fun Time Recreation, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. War Vets Park/Rec Center.
- Roller Skating, 10 a.m.-noon, Rec Center.
- Pickup basketball, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center.
- Soccer, 1-2 p.m., open recreation 2-3 p.m., Rec Center/Bradner Stadium.
Wednesday
- Fun Time Recreation, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. War Vets Park/ William O. Smith Recreation Center.
- Intro to Martial Arts, 10-10:45 a.m., 11-11:45 a.m., Rec Center. Instructor: AKT Combatives
- Sandlot Baseball/Softball, 1-3 p.m., Forness Park Fields 5 & 7
- Arts and Crafts, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center
Thursday
- Fun Time Recreation, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. War Vets Park/Rec Center.
- Floor Hockey, 10 a.m.-noon, Rec Center
- Kids Yoga/ Tai-Chi, 1-2 p.m., Rec Center. Instru
- ctor: Betsy Afton
Friday
- Fun Time Recreation, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. War Vets Park/Rec Center.
- Roller Skating, 10 a.m.-noon, Rec Center
- Arts and Crafts, 10 a.m.-noon, Rec Center
For a list of special events, visit www.cityofolean.org/youth/events. Events and activities are free, but they must first register, according to director Kris Shewairy.
Employees who are not vaccinated will be required to wear face masks. Participants will not be required to wear masks, but may do so if they wish. Temperatures will be checked daily, and those who are sick are urged to stay home.
The city will follow the same guidance issued by the CDC and state Health Department as summer camps when it comes to COVID-19 guidelines.
The recreations programs are designed to be safe and get kids moving.
The wading pool at Franchot Park is open, but the city pool at War Vets Park remains closed as city officials continue to seek additional lifeguards.
The wading pool requires three lifeguards, while four are needed at the pool in War Vets Park. The wading pool is free, but the main pool at Vets Park will cost $1.50 for children when it opens.
Other hours include:
- Wednesday: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
- Thursday: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
- Friday: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
An update is expected this week with details on the Fourth of July weekend, as well as limited hours planned for the main city pool at War Vets Park.