OLEAN -- Summer fun is just a few weeks away, city officials reported
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city of Olean Youth Bureau and Recreation department, said signups are now underway for the six-week city youth recreation program, for children ages 6-12. Signups will run Monday through Friday through June 23, with the program running Monday through Friday from June 26 to Aug. 4, with the exception of July 4.
Required pre-registration is open Monday through Friday until June 23, with parents and guardians instructed to visit the city youth center, 921 N. Union St., between 3-5:30 p.m. on any open day. There is no cost to register, and all formal summer recreation program activities are free of charge.
Programming begins each day at 10 a.m., with morning activities until noon. Children are invited to bring their own lunch and eat between noon and 12:30 p.m. Supervised playground activities follow from 12:30-1 p.m., followed by afternoon activities until 3 p.m. Children may say for all or part of each day.
“If the kids want to stay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., they are welcome to,” Shewairy said, adding the city is not coordinating with the Olean City School District to provide lunches this year that were offered in the past based on the school’s decision to pull out of the offering.
The majority of activities will be held at the William O. Smith Recreation Center and the adjacent War Vets Park.
The age restriction is in place for safety, Shewairy said.
“There are a couple of exceptions for 5-year-olds whose birthdays are in July and August, but otherwise it’s 6,” he said, with the concern focusing on larger children playing with those who are much smaller in some activities. “We don’t want somebody getting hurt.”
Weekly activities include:
- Fun Time Recreation, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park/Rec Center. Enjoy a variety of sports, activities, contests, & playground games.
- Disc Golf, Mondays, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park / Rec Center
- Wiffleball /Kickball, Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center
- Roller Skating, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon, Rec Center
- Arts and Crafts, Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon, for ages 6-10. For registered children in Summer Program, craft projects will vary weekly and will be held at the Rec Center,
- Floor Hockey, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Rec Center
- Bowling & Mini Golf at Good Times of Olean, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Must be registered in Summer Rec Program and have transportation to and from Good Times of Olean
- Pickup Basketball, Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center
- Soccer, Wednesdays: Soccer from 1-2 p.m., open rec from 2-3 p.m., Rec Center
- Volleyball/Pickleball, Mondays: Volleyball/Pickleball from 1-2 p.m., open rec from 2-3 p.m., Rec Center / War Vets Park
Planned special events include:
- Youth Fishing Derby, June 24, Fitness Pond. Registration: 9:30 a.m. Derby: 10 a.m.-Noon. Co-sponsored by Whitetail Country & Olean Rod and Gun Club.
- Pet Show/Ice Cream Social, July 14, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park. Bring your pet.
- Basketball Contests at Rec Center: July 6 : Free Throw Contest, 1-3 p.m.; July 13 : 3 vs 3 Basketball Tournament, 1-3 p.m.; July 20 : 3 Point Contest, 1-3 p.m.; July 27 : 3 vs 3 Basketball Tournament, 1-3 p.m.
- Park/Pool Days, July 7, 21, 1-3 p.m. swimming. Must be registered in the Summer Rec Program
- and know how to swim.
- Kids Yoga/ Tai-Chi, Thursdays at 1-2 p.m., instructor is Betsy Afton, Rec Center
- Field Day/ Lawn Games, June 30, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park/Rec Center
- July 4th Party, July 3, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park/Rec Center
- Dodgeball Tournament, July 17, 24, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center
- Olean Oilers Clinic, July 19, 10 a.m.-noon, Bradner Stadium
- Ice Cream Party, July 25, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park/Rec Center
- Summer “Rec Idol” Talent Contest, July 28, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center. Individual or group acts are welcome. It’s all in fun.
- Punt, Pass & Kick Contest, Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center
- End of Summer Recreation Party, Aug. 4, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park/Rec Center
For more information, or for a full summer program brochure, visit www.cityofolean.org/departments/youth-recreation/. Updates are also available at the Olean Youth and Rec Facebook and Twitter pages.