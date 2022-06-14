OLEAN — An even bigger summer rec program for the city’s children is on the docket for the summer, city officials report.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said the six-week recreation program to keep the city’s kids active and enjoying the summer is set to begin right after school lets out. The programs, for children ages 6 to 12, will run from June 27 to Aug. 5 this year.
“We’re bringing some stuff back from before COVID,” Shewairy said, such as the Olean Oilers baseball clinic which returns as the team makes its triumphant return from before the pandemic.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, supervised activities will be available for city youth, from active sports to more laid back activities like arts and crafts or tai chi.
“We just confirmed that we are anticipating a summer lunch program at War Vets Park for July 5 through Aug. 5,” Shewairy said, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Children may participate in the supervised free lunch program or bring their own lunch if they plan to stay for both sessions.
The six-week schedule runs Monday through Friday, except on July 4. Morning activities run from 10 a.m.-noon, and the afternoon session is 1-3 p.m. A variety of sports, activities, contests and playground games are scheduled.
All activities will be located at the William O. Smith Center and War Vets Park, 551 E. State St., unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Tennis clinics, 1-3 p.m., Middle School tennis courts, North First Street at Whitney Avenue
Volleyball/Pickleball, 1-2 p.m., open rec 2-3 p.m.
Arts and Crafts, 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Pickup Basketball, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center
Roller Skating, 10 a.m.-noon
WEDNESDAY
Intro to Martial Arts: 10-10:45 a.m.; 11-11:45 a.m. Instructor: AKT Combatives
Sandlot Baseball/Softball, 1-3 p.m., Forness Park Fields 5 & 7
Soccer, 1-2 p.m., open rec 2-3 p.m.
Arts and Crafts, 1-3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Floor Hockey, 10 a.m.-noon
Kids Yoga/ Tai-Chi, 1-2 p.m. Instructor: Betsy Afton
FRIDAY
Roller Skating, 10 a.m.-noon
Arts and Crafts, 10 a.m.-noon
Pre-registration is open from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 24, Shewairy said. Registration hours are held at the youth center at the former St. John’s School, 921 N. Union St. Registration is required to participate, but all programs are free for youth to participate.
Additional registration forms are available on the city’s website, he said, and can be printed and returned to the Olean Municipal Building.
“This is our first step toward making it more user-friendly,” Shewairy said, adding he expects to roll out online registration in the future.
SEVERAL NEW AND returning special events are on the calendar, Shewairy said, including the return of the Olean Oilers baseball clinic on July 13. A new event is the three disc golf clinics, July 6 and 20, and Aug. 3.
Special events include:
• June 25: Youth Fishing Derby, Forness Pond. Registration is 9:30-10 a.m., derby is 10 a.m.-noon. Co-sponsored by Whitetail Country & Olean Rod and Gun Club.
• July 1: July 4th Party, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park / Recreation Center
• July 6: Disc golf, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park
• July 7: Free Throw Contest, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center
• July 8: Field Day/Lawn Games, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park / Recreation Center
• July 8: Pet Show/Ice Cream Social, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park. Bring your pet.
• July 11: Dodgeball Tournament, 1-3 p.m., William O. Smith Recreation Center
• July 13: Olean Oilers Clinic, 10-noon, Bradner Stadium
• July 14: 3 vs 3 Basketball Tournament, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center
• July 19: Movie & Popcorn, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park/Recreation Center
• July 20: Disc golf, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park
• July 21: 3 Point Contest, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center
• July 22: Hawaiian Luau/Pizza, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park / Recreation Center. Hawaiian games & activities including hula-hoop contest, pineapple relay and prizes for best Hawaiian dress.
• July 25: Dodgeball Tournament, 1-3 p.m., William O. Smith Recreation Center
• July 27: Summer “Rec Idol(s)” Talent Contest, 1-3 p.m., Recreation Center. *Individual or group acts welcome.
• July 28: 3 vs 3 Basketball Tournament, 1-3 p.m., Rec Center
• July 29: Ice Cream Party, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park / Recreation Center
• July 29: Movie Night, dusk, War Vets Park / Recreation Center. Rain date: Aug. 13.
• Aug. 2: Punt, Pass & Kick Contest, 1-3 p.m., Recreation Center
• Aug. 3: Disc golf, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park
• Aug. 5: End of Summer Recreation Party, 1-3 p.m., War Vets Park / Recreation Center
For updates on events, visit www.cityofolean.org/departments/youth-recreation, or visit the department on Facebook or Twitter.