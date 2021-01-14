OLEAN — Students in the Olean City School District will return to classes using the in-person/hybrid model next week, administrators reported this week.
In a message sent out to students and families, Superintendent Rick Moore said, “As promised, we will return to the in-person hybrid model of instruction starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.”
Moore said the district will welcome back students in the Red cohort group this coming Tuesday.
“We will be fully remote on Wednesday and then we will see the Gold cohort group on Thursday and Friday” of next week, Moore said in his message.
“As you know this will be challenging at times, but it is time to start the transition back to school. “We cannot wait to see all the Huskies.”
Moore also thanked everyone for their hard work and dedication, likely during the time the district has been in the remote model since the Thanksgiving holiday. The district, as with several others in the Twin Tier area, had ceased in-person and hybrid instruction at that time due to a spike in local Covid cases.
Other districts, such as the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, had also transitioned to remote learning after the holidays, due to the Covid spike. That district, however, doesn’t plan to return to an in-person/ hybrid form of learning next week, as planned earlier.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi reported this week the district will re-evaluate the status of the school district next week in determining when students will return for in-person/hybrid instruction.
At Hinsdale Central School District, Superintendent Larry Ljungberg, had reported that students in grades seven through 12 had participated in remote learning before the holidays, while pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students attended classes using the hybrid model.
Ljungberg had stated students in all grades returned to school using the hybrid model following the holidays and hoped to continue on with that model through the end of the school year.
