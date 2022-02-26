Olean students participate in Through with Chew Week

OLEAN — While youth vaping may be the topic on everyone’s lips, many high school students and adults use chew and other forms of smokeless tobacco.
During Through with Chew Week, held Feb. 20-26, members of the Olean Reality Check group raised awareness in their community on the dangers of chewing tobacco and other smokeless tobacco products.
Reality Check empowers youth to become leaders in their communities in exposing what they see as the manipulative and deceptive marketing tactics of the tobacco industry.
Students created a display in the form of a mouth, with teeth displaying facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and additional health studies on potential health problems.
The display can be seen in a store front window in the Olean Center Mall. Facts written on the teeth include smokeless tobacco “increases the risk for death from heart disease and stroke” and “can cause cancer of the mouth, esophagus and pancreas.”
In addition, a study of internal tobacco industry documents found that smokeless tobacco product manufacturers added flavors to their products to attract new users, especially young men.
On Feb. 24 the group posted on social media to encourage current chewers that it is never too late to quit in honor of the Great American Spitout day.
New Yorkers can contact the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, which provides free support to those thinking about quitting smokeless tobacco, including patches, gum or lozenges, as well as support from a Quit Coach.
Call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) or visit www.nysmokefree.com to explore all the free services available to New Yorkers.
Reality’s members produce change in their communities through grassroots mobilization and education. Reality Check in this area is affiliated with Tobacco-Free Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties (TF-CCA), a program managed by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.