Olean students help furry friends in 2023

Students in the Olean City School District from East View and Washington West elementaries and Olean Intermediate Middle School once again teamed up to help raise money for the SPCA in Cattaraugus County. Each school had special days  when students made donations in exchange for being able to wear their pajamas or a hat to school. Students raised $1,850 to put toward spaying and neutering to help the animals at the SPCA shelter find their “furever” homes. In the front row (from left) are East View student Rowan Lowe, OIMS student Donovan Miller, East View student Vivian Austin and OIMS student Scarlett Austin (holding Stardust). In the back row (from left) are Washington West students Harper June and Ivan Yang and East View student Hudson Lowe.

